Clemson, DHEC to offer vaccine clinic on game days in September

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will offer a free vaccine clinic on football game days in September.

The vaccine clinic will be in Littlejohn Coliseum on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18.

Those interested can enter Littlejohn Coliseum near the TigerTown Tailgate on the southeast corner.

The clinic on Sept. 11 will be opened from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the clinic on Sept. 18 will be opened from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic will offer both the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines. For Pfizer shots that require a second dose, fans will be able to attend the clinic at later games, with details to be announced.

