CLEARWATER, SC (WJBF) – People in one South Carolina community have to drive to another location in order to access post office services. This comes after a fire shut down the Clearwater site.

You can drive up to the blue mailbox and drop off your letter, but that’s all you’ll be doing at the Clearwater Post Office after a fire shut its doors.

“I come to check my P.O. Box,” Ronnie Jordan told us during his stop.

He learned just as he drove up to take care of his post office business that the trusted delivery service is closed. The Clearwater Post Office on Jefferson Davis Highway caught fire early Tuesday morning. A day later, with caution tape surrounding the place, the community did all they could do, drop off letters. The United States Postal Service announced that same day that the office in Clearwater would temporarily close. And all retail and P.O. Box services would be available at the Bath Post Office on Augusta Road.

“I come by here just about every day. So, it’s really not an inconvenience,” Jordan said. “At any rate, I hate they had a fire.”

Any Clearwater customer wanting to access a P.O. Box can still get that mail in Bath. You just need a photo ID. As for the fire, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are all investigating.

“I hope no one was hurt and that they will get things straightened out pretty quick,” Jordan said.

There is one post office that’s always open and that’s online at USPS.com.