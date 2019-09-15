BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — The Clearwater Annual Fair is headed to Beech Island, South Carolina for the third year in a row.

You’ll have the opportunity to check out a wide variety of local vendors, food, and snacks on September 21 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Heights Church.

Courtney Freeman and Pastor Mark Canipe joined Shawn Cabbagestalk on Good Morning Augusta to talk about the event that will be fun for the entire family!

By the way, the church is located 4631 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Beech Island.