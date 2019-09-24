Clear bag policy now enforced at Allendale County Schools for football, basketball games

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Allendale County Schools will implement a clear bag policy for all football and basketball games.

The move will begin on September 27 starting with the Allendale-Fairfax High School Homecoming game.

Approved bags are those that are :

  • clear plastic, vinyl or PVC that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
  • one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bags or similar)
  • small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5 (approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

  • purses larger than a clutch bag
  • briefcases
  • backpacks
  • fanny packs
  • cinch/drawstring bags
  • luggage of any kind
  • computer bags
  • diaper bags
  • binocular cases
  • camera bags

We’re told the policy is being implemented across the state of South Carolina and will be enforced in ACS with the help of the Allendale County Sheriff’s Department.

