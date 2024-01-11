BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — People in Bamberg, South Carolina are picking up the pieces following the aftermath of this week’s tornado. “I wanna say about four o’clock my phone rung said, ‘Paula, your roof is gone’,” owner of Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant Paula Dychs said.

Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant on Main Street in Bamberg suffered severe damage. The roof was torn and there’s significant water damage inside. “In the kitchen is another story, it’s pretty flooded back here. My stuff’s gone. It’s pretty much water-soaked in here,” Paula showed Shawn.

The restaurant, considered the “Heart of Bamberg” hosted politicians, like Nikki Haley and Tim Scott, as well as local artists and even an American Idol contestant. It was closed for a week due to renovations.

“We had just freshened up everything, Paula, she was so excited, you know, new year, new start, but that’s okay. We just gonna get a little bit more new,” waitress Mindy Moody added.

Now, the community is rallying together to support the recovery efforts. “We had 30 guys here the night of the storm. We got all the coolers trying to save what we could. Then we had a lot of people that’s come by today to see if we, anything they can do.”

Across the street at the United Methodist Church, dozens of volunteers from the group’s Disaster Response Team are working to make repairs. A portion of the sanctuary was damaged. Inside, a few tiles fell to the floor. “We’re here today to tarp that, to put it back into dry. So until they can get a roofer in here to repair the damage,” United Methodist Church Disaster Response Team Rev. Michael Evans said.



Meanwhile, at Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant owner, Paula remains optimistic about the future. “We’ve been here 14 years, so we hope to be here a little bit longer. We ain’t going nowhere. No, we are solid as a rock,” she said.