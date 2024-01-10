BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF)- Clean up from Tuesday’s tornado in downtown Bamberg is just beginning.

Wednesday crews are working on restoring power to those still without it. They’re also working to stabilize the buildings that were damaged. Until then, part of Main Highway will remain closed.

Residents of Bamberg are still in shock after Tuesday’s events.

“The devastation is so much more than I expected in just a short time,” said Pastor Gary Warchol, the interim pastor at Bamberg Church of the Nazarene.

People hunkered down, trying to stay safe as a tornado tore through downtown Bamburg Tuesday afternoon. It uprooted trees, ripped off roofs, and devastated at least four historic buildings, including the old City Hall and several businesses.

“We did go under cover in the house. We were in the closet for about three minutes. And in that time period we came out and all the devastation happened that quick. So it just tells me how soon things can change in our lives, for our community and our businesses,” Warchol said.

He told NewsChannel 6 that the church building and parsonage were not damaged, only a tree down. He says he’s grateful no one was injured or worse.

“Everyone in our church is safe. There’s no damage other than most of our people is out of electricity since last night.”

Rick Burkey of Aiken is with the South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief. He spent the morning in Bamberg, looking for people that his organization could help.

“Chainsaw work primarily would be called for here for tree removal for private owners and those who have damage,” he said.

The National Weather Service in Columbia came to Bamberg on Wednesday morning to survey the damage and determine how strong the tornado was.

“We look at what’s been damaged. Whether it’s trees or structures. And then we look at the degree of that damage. And from there we’re able to come up with a wind speed estimate and we use that to come up with a rating which is on the EF scale that we use,” explained John Quagliariello, Meteorologist for Warning Coordination.

Burkey said that during traumatic events people appreciate the help that South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief provides.

“You see where when you go into the home and you go into the area that’s been damaged, you see sadness, you see being overwhelmed and just not knowing which way to turn. And by the time our volunteers have completed their work and done what they can for the home owner, you see a smile. You see a hug,” he explained.

The National Weather Service announced a preliminary rating of EF2 on the tornado this afternoon. They expect to confirm their findings in the next few hours.

Photojournalist: Dania Alawir.