AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a drowning that took place on Saturday, June 11th.

The incident happened 671 Goshen Road.

Anthony Mack, 49 years old of Claxton, Ga. was pulled from the pool and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead yesterday, June 14th.

No autopsy will be done.