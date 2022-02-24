AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp could be signing off on redistricting maps any day now.

But there are still concerns about the way those lines were drawn.

Yesterday things got heated between people in district 3 and their commissioner.

Now, other city leaders are speaking up about the maps.

“Summerville and Forest hills would’ve been the natural ones to move into District 1 and 2,” said District 4 commissioner Alvin Mason.



But Commissioner Alvin Mason, who also sits on the ADHOC committee says with these new lines Summerville and Forest Hills will not be touched.

“Based on their new map I’ve got 14 percent new voting population. I’ve lost six subdivisions that formally belonged to me. If the governor signs I will have lost six subdivisions and gained four new ones,” he said.

Mason also talked about the racial makeup of communities on the new map.

He says, “The census said that district 3 had turned predominately black some 46, 47 percent based on the new map that was drawn. Now, Senator Burns’ map shows district 3 as being the majority-white again, but that’s not what the census number says. So, when you pull out specific precincts like 309 which are predominantly black and move them into a more predominantly Black district like 305, that’s considered packing and stacking.”



Mason says the original maps drawn in Atlanta were approved by the AD HOC Committee, the school board, and the Augusta Commission, but he claims the opposition from two neighborhoods caused republican senators to redraw the maps.

He claims, “Now the thing that bothers me in reference to this is that representatitve Newton, who is on the ADHOC committee didn’t show up to any of the meetings. I think he may have been on Zoom one of the times, but as I looked over the transcripts he offered no subsequent information as a matter of fact, he didn’t have any comments whatsoever about anything that went on and he wasn’t there for the vote. So if he did not like the vote he should’ve been at the meeting to discuss that”



Mason says original maps drawn out of Atlanta were opposed by the Summerville and Forest Hills neighborhoods.

District 3 resident David Dunagan wrote a letter to Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight stating why those neighborhoods shouldn’t be broken up.

There are also claims that the letter had racial overtones. That letter reads in part, quote It has been proven throughout the years by-election results that the majority of our

residents share like-kind values, desires, and principles.”

David Dunagan:

“I don’t think there was any there. Certainly wasn’t any intent typically what you’re talking about with historic districts is you;re talking about commissioners that can work within the historic guidelines anytime there are remodeling concerns you have to have a commissioner that can work with these kind of things so there was certainly no intent to have any sort of racial overotnes in that letter.”



Regardless, when these maps are signed off on by the governor many organizations will be looking to take legal action against the state.

There will be another redistricting meeting at the Augusta Richmond County Municipal Building Tuesday at 1 pm. People opposing the new maps are asked to join.