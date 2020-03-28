Civil rights icon, Paine graduate Joseph Lowery dies

ATLANTA (CNN) – Civil rights leader Joseph Lowery has died.

Lowery founded the civil rights movement in Mobile, Alabama and was often referred to as the “dean of of the civil rights movement”, working with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Lowery was born in Huntsville, Alabama in 1921 and graduated from Paine College in 1943.

He was one of the founders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and served as its president from 1977 to 1998. In 1997 Lowery received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the NAACP and in 2009 received the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, from President Obama.

Joseph Lowery was 98 years old.