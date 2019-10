AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Paine College kicks off it’s multi-media conference and voter registration drive.

Panel discussions start at 1:00pm the Candler Memorial Library.

Then at 2, at the Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel, Civil Rights Activist Reverend Jesse Jackson will be on hand to greet attendees.

He and his Rainbow PUSH Coalition, will assist with the voter’s registration drive.

The public is invited to attend.