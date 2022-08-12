THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million.

The park is is planned for a city owned property across from the Government building.

The city has big plans for the park, including a playground, an area to park food trucks, a water feature and a pavilion. It also includes a space to encourage outdoor concerts.

“And the amphitheater kind of grew out of…we’re starting to have more and more events in town and more and more, just, activities. And what we’re hoping is, that it will become a kind of centerpiece for those things,” said Jason Smith, Community Development Officer McDuffie County.

City officials said it’s all part of a bigger plan.

“The bigger picture here is revitalizing downtown area. Downtown Thomson is an area that was once a very center of our community. And it’s still got a lot of growth and it’s still got a lot of passion. And we’re looking at taking and reigning that and really using it to build some projects,” explained Smith.

There is no projected start date for construction at this time.

