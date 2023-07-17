NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF )- More business coming to North Augusta. The River Commons shopping center is getting ready to see a new retail development.

River Commons is already a busy place and now it looks like the corner of Knox Avenue and Martintown Road is about to get even busier.

North Augusta’s City Council signing off on a new merchant to join the River Commons lineup.

“Basically they’re going to build a new Valvoline shop and that is something that went to the planning commission and they saw no issue with it”

The Council approving a new Valvoline Oil Change store. Developers presented the project in June, and got the support of the planning commission.

“So they just made the recommendation and we felt that they did the leg work and we approve basically off their recommendation so again it was just a matter of us approving them to allow them to put a Valvoline there.” said Mayor Williams.

The 44 acre site is next to the Kroger and Lowes near the westside of Knox Avenue.

“That land is kind of tucked back in there kind of L shape piece of land, if fits perfect with the commercial side of it so no we think it’s going to be great”

It’s not clear yet when they plan to start building the store.