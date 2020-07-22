City of New Ellenton requires face masks in stores, restaurants

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of New Ellenton’s Council voted to make face masks mandatory in certain retail and foodservice situations.

The executive order takes effect at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 24 and will remain in effect for 61 days or until rescinded, whichever is first.

Face coverings are required to be worn inside restaurants and retail businesses where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed. All staff members in areas open to the public where social distancing can’t be followed must wear coverings, as well.

Any person violating the order could be punished by a fine not exceeding $50. Each day of a continuing violation will be considered separate offenses.

