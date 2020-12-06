City of Grovetown toy, food giveaway

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — The City of Grovetown wants to give your child an extra present this Christmas.

The City will be handing out 500 of these teddy bears at Liberty Park located at 1040 Newmantown Road on December 12 from 10 a.m. until 2p.m.

Following COVID-19 safety guidelines, this will be a drive-thru event and each child in the vehicle will receive a bear donated by Health Center Credit Union

The Steiner Branch Family Y in Grovetown will also be at the event, handing out bags of non-perishable food.

You do not need to be a resident of Grovetown to attend.

Ashley Campbell with the City joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the very special project.