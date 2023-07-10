GROVETOWN. Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Fire Rescue will begin flushing and testing fire hydrants Monday, July 17 and will continue until complete.

The hydrant testing/flushing program is very important to the maintenance of the City’s water distribution system. During this process, it is not uncommon for a yellow, brown, or reddish tint to appear in your water.

Harmless mineral deposits settle in water mains and flushing and testing the system stirs the deposits causing discoloration.

Flushing removes the sediments from the mains and also serves the following purposes:

Improves water quality in the distribution system

Verifies the proper operation of fire hydrants and valves

Helps find weaknesses in the water system

Checks for closed valves and weak flows in the water mains

Verifies adequate fire flows for firefighting

Information will be posted on social media regularly as to where testing will be conducted.