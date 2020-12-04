City of Grovetown parade, festival & tree lighting to take place Saturday, December 5th

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown’s 46th Annual Christmas Parade and Christmas Festival is this Saturday, December 5th.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. The festival and tree lighting at Liberty Park will begin at 2 p.m.

Liberty Park is located at 1040 Newmantown Road in Grovetown.

The parade route starts on John Huffman Way and will head right onto Horizon South Parkway. It will then turn right onto Wrightsboro Road where it will end at Robinson Avenue.

There are plenty of spaces along Wrightsboro Road to view the parade.

Due to the City’s concerns regarding COVID-19, no candy will be thrown from the parade participants.

Additionally, the City strongly encourages spectators to maintain social distancing guidelines, wear masks if possible and use hand sanitizer.

Mayor Gary Jones stresses the importance of these safety precautions as our citizens enjoy and take part in these events, tomorrow.

