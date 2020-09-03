City of Grovetown in needs of fan donations for city’s “Fan Drive”

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown has been collecting fans to help residents beat the heat during their City Fan Drive and have distributed more than forty to those in need.

With that said, they are currently out of fans at City Hall and have been forced to turn people away, most of them elderly.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, people 65 and older, children younger than two and people with chronic diseases or mental illness have a greater chance of suffering from a heat related illness.

With the current lack of cooling centers in the area, the City of Grovetown is collecting fans to give to residents who may not have air conditioning in their home or a way to stay cool when during the hottest part of the day.

They are accepting new or gently used fans at City Hall located at 103 Old Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

This week, they are only collecting fans until noon on Friday, September the 4th for Labor Day weekend. City Hall will reopen Tuesday, September 8th at 9 a.m. and will be back to normal weekday hours.

You can drop fans off at the Help and Information Desk located in the lobby.

For more information or to request a fan, call the City of Grovetown’s Help and Information Line at 1-833-GO-GTOWN (1-833-464-8696).

