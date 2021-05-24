City of Grovetown donates fire truck

Grovetown, GA (WJBF)- The city of Grovetown is making a much needed donation to a city in need.

Mayor Gary Jones heard that the fire department in Kite, Georgia was in need of gear, only having old Forestry equipment to work with. So, he decided to donate a Grovetown fire truck.

“Mayor Jones got wind that the city of Kite was in desperate need of first response equipment. Right now they are using old, hand me down Forestry equipment and it’s just not safe for the community. So, we have this truck. It’s ready for surplus and it was a no brainer for him to help out another community,” said Public Information Officer Ashley Campbell.

She told NewsChannel 6 Mayor Jones jumped at the chance to help the smaller community and that Mayor Jimmy Claxton of Kite cannot wait to get the truck back to his town.

“I spoke with the mayor yesterday and he said when Mayor Jones called him, it was like Christmas. He felt like Santa Claus had just called him. Because you know they have a really tight budget and they’re a small city and this is something grand for them,” said Campbell.

Mayor Jones will present Mayor Claxton and Fire Chief Donald Peebles with the keys to the truck in a ceremony at the Grovetown Public Safety Headquarters at 3 pm Monday.