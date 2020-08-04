City of Grovetown collecting fans for the elderly

GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is collecting fans to help residents beat the heat during the day.

With the elderly and those with underlying conditions more susceptible to the dangers of COVID-19, this group has been ordered by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to “Shelter in Place” during this hot summer month.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, people 65 and older, children younger than two and people with chronic diseases or mental illness also have a greater chance of suffering from a heat related illness.

With the current lack of cooling centers in our area, the City of Grovetown is collecting fans to give to residents who may not have air conditioning in their home or a way to stay cool when during the hottest part of the day.

They are accepting new or gently used fans at City Hall located at 103 Old Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can drop them off at our Help and Information Desk located in the lobby.

For more information or to request a fan, call the City of Grovetown’s Help and Information Line at 1-833-GO-GTOWN (1-833-464-8696).”

