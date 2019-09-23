City of Denmark working to upgrade water system

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Denmark is working to upgrade its water system.

The City is accepting bids for rehabilitation of two water tanks as part of a comprehensive upgrade of the city’s public water system.

Work under the contract will include rehabilitation of the Voorhees Elevated Storage Tank and the Nibco Elevated Storage Tank. For the Voorhees tank, the scope of work includes painting the interior and exterior of the tank and repairing the vent and level indicator. Rehabilitation of the Nibco tank includes repairing the vent and level indicator and performing a washout inspection. Both tanks will be disinfected prior to being placed back into service.

This project is being funded by the South Carolina Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Under this fund, we’re told, the Environmental Protection Agency makes money available for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide sub-grants and loans to eligible entities within the state.

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com under Login. Bidders may download the digital plans and contract documents for $15.00 by inputting Quest project #6135455 on the website’s Project Search page.

Bidders should contact Quest CDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading and working with the project information.

Meanwhile, the deadline to submit bids is October 22.