City of Barnwell to discuss face masks at emergency meeting Tuesday

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Barnwell will hold an emergency special called meeting to discuss face coverings.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 8 at Barnwell City Hall at 2 p.m.

According to the agenda, the council will discuss and consider an emergency resolution encouraging people to wear face coverings in retail, food service establishments, and public City-owned buildings. An ordinance to require face coverings in those businesses will also be discussed.

Recently, Mayor Marcus Rivera issued a statement on Facebook that he’s in favor of having to wear a mask whenever entering any public building but the city has yet to make it an ordinance.