City of Augusta’s Parks & Recreation Department will be closed on Friday, July 30th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Parks & Recreation Department will close all of its facilities on Friday, July 30, for an all-day, department-wide training.

Nine of the 11 Cooling Centers in Richmond County will be closed.

However, May Park and Bernie Ward Centers will be open and available for anyone seeking shelter from the heat.



Senior Center

All participants enrolled in the congregate meal program have been provided with a shelf-stable meal in advance. The senior program will resume its normal schedule on Monday, Aug. 2.

Community Centers

All community centers will remain closed on Friday and will resume regular hours of operation on Monday, Aug. 2.

Tennis, Swimming and Athletics

The Newman Tennis Center and the Augusta Aquatic Center will be closed and resume regular hours of operation on Saturday, July 31. The youth and adult athletic offices will be closed and resume regular hours of operation on Monday, Aug. 2.

Parks and Cemeteries

All parks and cemeteries will be open to the public on Friday. Due to the training, maintenance services and litter pickup will be limited. The office at Magnolia Cemetery will be closed and resume regular hours of operation on Monday, Aug. 2.

Administrative Office / Rental Office

The Administrative office and the Rental office will be closed on Friday and will resume regular hours of operation on Monday, Aug. 2. Staff in the administrative office will periodically check their emails and respond as soon as possible.