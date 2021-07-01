City of Augusta to start demolishing blighted properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – City officials will begin moving forward with removing dilapidated and abandoned properties throughout Augusta.

Mayor Hardie Davis and members of the Augusta Commission will speak at the first demolition Friday, July 2nd at the corridor of Sherman and Maple Streets.

Addressing these blighted properties in Augusta is part of the City’s Redevelopment Area and Blighted Properties Program Ordinance. The mandate will allow the City to clean up blighted properties that owners neglect to fix.

Blighted properties include deteriorating buildings and lack of land upkeep. Blighted properties create public safety hazards and are prone to crime.

