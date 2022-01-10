City of Augusta to host MLK parade Sat., Jan. 15th

Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) addresses a rally at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, 14th October 1963. (Photo by Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The City of Augusta has teamed up with the Augusta chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to host the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

This year’s theme is “When We Fight, We Win.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 15th from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at the Dyess Park Community Center on James Brown Blvd. It will then proceed south on James Brown Boulevard, west onto Wrightsboro Road, north onto Augusta Avenue, east onto Laney Walker Boulevard, north onto 11th Street, and will conclude on D’Antignac Street.