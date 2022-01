Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) addresses a rally at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, 14th October 1963. (Photo by Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The annual Martin Luther King Day, Jr. Parade has been postponed.

The NAACP says the parade, which was originally set to take place Saturday, January 15th, will now take place at the end of February.

According to organizers, the parade has been moved due to the abundance of caution because of the rising number in COVID-19 cases.

The parade is now set for Saturday, February 26th.