City of Augusta to host citywide job fair on July 30th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is hosting a citywide job fair on Friday, July 30th, from 1:00pm-6:00pm at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, located at 1833 Broad St.

More than 60 companies are expected to be represented, including Augusta Technical College, Augusta-Richmond County, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Richmond County Board of Education.

Opportunities include full- and part-time employment and internships.

This event is open to the public, and real-time employment updates from the event will be posted on the Augusta-Richmond County’s LinkedIn page and the Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department’s Facebook page.

Who: City of Augusta

What: Job Fair

When: Friday, July 30th, 1:00pm-6:00pm

Where: Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St., Augusta

