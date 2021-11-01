City of Augusta opens new electric vehicle charging station at Diamond Lakes

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Augusta is going green — city leaders said an electric vehicle charging station is just the first step in a more sustainable future.



” This is our first step where we will have charging stations across the county. Here at Diamond Lakes at our regional park we’ll move from here to the municipal building,” Mayor Hardie Davis said.

The city is partnering with Jefferson Energy Cooperative as part of the Green Augusta Initiative to bring the charging station to Diamond Lakes.

The former raceway will now be a location for charging more energy and fuel efficient vehicles.



” This is our way in the city of Augusta to be not only a regional leader, but a leader in the state and hopefully in the nation in terms of being able to keep green and and energy efficient vehicles on the ground and creating that climate and culture for our city,” Davis said.

City leaders say they’re also working on getting charging stations at the municipal building within the next three to six months.



“I’m definitely proud to be a part of organization that takes our environment seriously and definitely does our part within this region to ensure that citizens and generations to come can build upon that,” City of Augusta Central Services Director Takiyah Douse said.

Mayor Davis said the next step will be getting a fleet more energy efficient city vehicles.



” We’ll move beyond this to having our fleet vehicles. Non emergency fleet vehicles zero emissions by the year 2030. That’s 20 percent of our fleet,” Davis said.

Using the charger will cost one dollar per hour with a maximum of ten dollars per session.