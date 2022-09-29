RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last.

The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get up to 5 bags.

Monitoring Tropical Storm Ian:

As officials continue to monitor the path of Hurricane Ian, Richmond County residents are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of severe weather.

Sign up today for Augusta’s weather alert system here: https://member.everbridge.net/1569557143617555/login