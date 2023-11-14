AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is welcoming EVERYBODY out to celebrate Thanksgiving.
The entire community is welcome to participate in The Feast Before The Feast, being held from 5pm to 8pm on November 16, 2023, at various locations throughout the Augusta area.
Enjoy fresh food, beverages, and fun with fellow community members.
View a list of those locations below:
- Bernie Ward Community Center: 1941 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906
- Carrie J. Mays Community Center: 1014 11th Avenue, Augusta, GA 30901
- McBean Community Center: 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
- McDuffie Woods Community Center: 3431 Old McDuffie Road, Augusta, GA 30906
- Oakpoint: 750 E. Boundary, Augusta, GA, 30901