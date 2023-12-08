AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- On Saturday, Augusta will host its big Christmas “Light-Up Spectacular” and there are some changes to expect.

For years the Downtown Development Authority drew out Augusta’s Christmas celebration over two consecutive weekends. But last weekend’s threat of rain meant the tree lighting and fireworks show had to be rescheduled. And usually, the parade was held at dark.

Well this year that’s all changed. Instead the parade and tree lighting will be held on the same day, tomorrow.

There is a new parade route due to construction on Broad Street. Instead you can watch the parade make its way down Greene Street this year. We hear the Woodrow Wilson House is the best place to watch.

“The route has always been on Broad Street down to 6th Street then into the arena. Due to some construction projects we had to move the parade to a new route on Greene Street. And for a first time trial with a new route, we just felt like it would just be best to do a daytime parade,” explained Margaret Woodard, the Executive Director for the Downtown Development Authority.

The festivities will feature the parade, followed by the tree lighting and a fireworks show.

The changes will make for a full day of fun for those in Augusta.

The event will feature train rides, crafts and kids can take part in the Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest.

And of course the big guy himself, Santa Claus will be there and so will Mrs. Claus.

Live entertainment will be provided by students from Richmond County Schools.

You will also be able to shop for gifts from all kinds of vendors.

“There are just lots of fun things to do. There will be a Christmas Market on 8th Street that’s being produced by Jessye Norman…the Jessye Norman School,” Woodard said. “And there will be vendors and all sorts of activities going on there. That goes from noon to 8. And then there’s Mistletoe Market at destination Augusta, which is another market from 10 to 4.”

The parade starts at 1 p.m. And you can watch it LIVE on WJBF.

The parade will start at 10th and Greene, down to 7th St., and looping back on Telfair St.

All connected roads will be closed starting at noon Saturday. Traffic will reroute down Broad St.

The tree lighting event starts at 4 p.m. at the Augusta Common.