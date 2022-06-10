AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is hosting a community engagement forum for citizens to learn about the services offered by the City of Augusta and give feedback on the City’s proposed budget.



The Augusta on Display event will be held on June 11, 2022, from 9am-12pm at the Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way.

During the three-hour trade show style event, the public will have a chance to meet their elected officials, have one-on-one conversations with representatives from City departments, and share their opinions on how the City should spend tax dollars.

Additionally, there will be bounce houses for children, and attendees will have the opportunity to tour a variety of government vehicles, such as a city bus, fire truck and engine, and one of the city’s electric vehicles.