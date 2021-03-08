City of Augusta hopes to put hundreds to work with new construction program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As the CSRA grows, the City of Augusta wants to make sure people are prepared to work.

“Today in our city, there are almost 800 job openings in the construction industry. And we call that the workforce skills gap,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Drive almost anywhere in town and you will see a construction project. We spoke with local IBEW Business Manager Will Salters and he said there’s even work at the VA Hospital. But just a year ago, it was hard finding manpower for jobs.

“During the construction boom at Plant Vogtle, there were a lot of retired members who decided they wanted to go back to work to help out because we did have a manpower shortage,” said Salters, Business Manager, IBEW 1579.

The projects can be plentiful, but sometimes the laborers are not. It’s the perfect combination for the City of Augusta’s new Construction Ready Program.

“It offers good pay and a high likelihood that of not only finding employment but maintaining employment,” Mayor Davis added.

The four week, bootcamp style program trains men and women for construction jobs, providing credentials and utilizing Augusta Technical College. Before graduation, those future crafters, who must be at least 18 years old, physically fit and pass a drug test, attend a hiring fair and connect with employers looking for a labor force.

“It really came down to demand. All of these cities have major demand for construction,” said Scott Shelar, CEFGA of Georgia President.

The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia or CEFGA runs the Construction Ready program, which is free for people who participate with the help of money from the state. The organization’s president, Scott Shelar, joined the townhall meeting adding that it already runs in the Atlanta area.

“So far we’ve had 1,142 graduates to go through this program. Of those 1,142, we’ve placed 1,103 into full time employment. That is a 97 percent placement rate and we expect similar results in Augusta,” he said.

Also during the townhall, city leaders addressed local construction needs in the works such as the new James Brown Arena.

The need is not lost on the Augusta Building Trades either. Salters, who serves as President, said through its readiness program, people spend six weeks training, taking part in an apprenticeship and working a full time job while going to school at Augusta Technical College. It pays an hourly wage and gives benefits, producing the next group of crafters.

Salters added, “The building trades, they supply other craft too. It’s not just electricians. It’s carpenters, ironworkers, laborers.”

And you already see their work. IBEW supplied hundreds of electricians to Plant Vogtle for its projects, Fort Gordon, and SRS.

“We have the PIT production facility we’re looking forward to having out at Savannah River Site,” Salters added. “That’s going to be a large project. It’s going to employ several hundred crafts people.”

Additionally, Salters said he’s very hopeful about the future noting that college is not for everyone and some people want a career in construction.

The Construction Ready program is expected to go though next year.

Photojournalist: Chris Shipman