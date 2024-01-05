AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Augusta Richmond County’s annual point in time count will take place soon. It’s an effort to survey the city’s homeless population. Nikita Dennis has the story.

” it’ll be going all night will be up to the day and all through the night making sure they were making contact with as many people in Augusta experiencing homelessness.” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

Each year the city of Augusta’s homeless task force takes count of the homeless population required by federal Law. The Point in Time count includes those who are sheltered and unsheltered.

The count will start January 22nd and run through the 31st.

“it’s important to make sure that folks know that when we do the point in time count that we are having conversations with people, we are figuring out what their needs are. We’re trying to figure out if they are originally from Augusta or if they have family in other places we’re trying to figure out where they’re staying how long they’ve been staying there. “

District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson says the count also helps them to plan for affordable housing and provide resources for those who need it.

“we’ve made some strides since the creation of the homeless task force, but certainly we still have much more work to do and this need for affordable housing will show itself in the point in time count it does every year”

All hands will need to be on deck for this count. The city is asking anyone across the CSRA to help.

“We saw a slight increase last year and so I’m interested to see how the numbers will look this year but I don’t want people to be alarmed about a slight increase in numbers”

volunteer registration is currently open and those who participate will need to complete a training.