AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is capturing the essence of the autumn season by hosting the “Fall In Love” photo contest.

Augusta residence are encouraged to take their best picture of the fall season and enter it into the contest.

Here is how to enter:

Photo must be taken in Augusta, Georgia

Submissions will be accepted between September 26, 2022 – November 14, 2022

Entries must be sent digitally to communications@augustaga.gov

For the complete rules, visit the City of Augusta official website.

Officials say that the winner will be announced November 21st, and the winning photo will be featured in Augusta’s fall promotional material.