City of Augusta getting electric fleet vehicles under Green Augusta Initiative

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The City of Augusta is working on a new environmentally friendly initiative called Green Augusta. The goal is investing in cleaner air, energy efficiency, and overall sustainability efforts in the city.

“Green Augusta is Augusta’s initiative to create a more environmentally friendly Augusta,” director of Augusta’s Central Services Department, Takiyah Douse said.

Green Augusta’s first move is lowering carbon emissions from city vehicles. 20 percent of Augusta’s fleet vehicles will be electric.

“It may very well be some of their administrative vehicles, but definitely Augusta utilities, Augusta engineering, even some of our facilities maintenance vehicles will be able to explore the opportunity with advancing into energy as far as electric vehicles are concerned,” Douse said.

Electric vehicles need charging stations. On November 1, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at Robert Howard Community Center unveiling the Green Augusta initiative and first charging station.

“It starts off with our first charging station in which we have been able to partner with Jefferson Energy Cooperative for an electric charging station for vehicles out at Diamond Lakes Regional Park,” Douse said.

And in the future Green Augusta will be working toward other energy efficiency goals.

“Green Augusta is not just about vehicles, but it’s about an opportunity, a program for Augusta to become more environmentally conscious,” Douse said.

The money for the fleet project comes from tax dollars allocated for city fleet vehicles.

“Definitely be on the look out for what Augusta fleet is going to start to morph into,” Douse said. “That’s going to be pretty exciting when we get to see our citizens tax dollars being put to good use, continued use.”