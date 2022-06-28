AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta is celebrating Independence Day on July 4, 2022, at the Augusta Common, and all citizens and visitors are invited to participate in the festivities.

The Independence Day Celebration at the Augusta Common begins at 5:00 pm with free admission.

Activities include a kid’s zone, food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment.

The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show.

View the complete event schedule below: