City of Aiken water main break, boil water advisory

AIKEN (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department has the water main supplying approximately 85 customers turned off to make repairs to the water main and replace two mainline valves.

The impacted customers are located on the following streets:

All homes on Deerwood Drive between Huntsman Drive and Fawnwood East & West to include the businesses in the Country Square Center located at Huntsman Drive and Hitchcock Parkway. Homes on Cherry Hills Drive between Deerwood Drive and Inwood Drive All homes on Inwood Drive All homes on Buckhead Court Homes located on Troon Way between Inwood Drive and Deerwood Drive

Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will be in effect for the impacted residents.

