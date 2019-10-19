City of Aiken starting sewer line work; affecting access to Hitchcock Woods

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will be performing work on a sewer line work and it may affect your driving habits.

The work is being done South Boundary Ave SW and will start on Monday, October 21.

“The repair work will affect the South Boundary extension that is primarily used as an entrance to Hitchcock Woods, limiting its access,” officials said.

It is recommended that you use the entrance at 670 Coker Springs Road or the entrance of Dibble Road to access to Hitchcock Woods.