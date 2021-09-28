City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department seeks community input about recreational facilities, programs and services

AIKEN S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (PRT) Department is encouraging residential, and business leader participation in an online community needs assessment survey with a focus on the quality of life in Aiken.

The survey is open and will remain live and available for input until October 22nd.

The city is asking residents to complete the survey once per household address.

Find the survey link by clicking here.

Computers will be available for public use at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth.