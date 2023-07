AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken has designated cooling stations for those who need to get out of the heat and have nowhere to go.

Lessie B. Price Senior & Youth Center

841 Edgefield Avenue

Smith-Hazel Recreation Center

416 Kershaw Streets NE

Odell Weeks Recreation Center.

1700 Whiskey Road

The hours are:

Monday-Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday: 1:00 pm-5:00 p.m.