AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department announces Family Game Night.

The game night will be held at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All ages are welcomed. The cost is $5 per individual or $18 for a family of four. Sign up now at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center on 841 Edgefield Ave NW Aiken, SC. Registration ends July 24, 2023.

Come out and join for Bingo, Jeopardy-style quiz games, Minute to Win It Games, and more. The event will serve refreshments and door prizes will be awarded!

For more information, call (803) 643-2181.