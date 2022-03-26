AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A new homeless shelter could be headed to Aiken in the next few years.

It would provide more options for a community that’s underrepresented. “We slept out here in Gyles Park over there at the train station on the bench. I mean, it’s devastating,” Belinda Johnson shared with NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I slept here one night because I was homeless,” Tary Jones added.

Johnson and Jones are some of the faces of homelessness in the city of Aiken.

“After about nine days of being in a motel, cuz it’s so expensive, we sleep in a park at a church under that bridge over there on Union,” Johnson said. ” We had to do whatever we had to do to survive,” she added. Jones said the death of his wife caused his housing problems.

Thousands are considered homeless in the area. It’s not just the people you see sleeping on the streets.

“Because here you have a lot of wooded areas where these individuals can go and hide,” Roxana Sirk with Aiken County Homeless Coalition said. “They also go and find abandon homes and that’s where they spend the night,” Sirk added.

An emergency shelter is available on a limited basis, but the city wants a second shelter built within the next few years.

Sirk says her organization is pushing for a day center that will include resource options.

“Where they could not only have shelter, but also provided the opportunity to sign up for benefits, have access to computer, have access to resources and to ask questions and to also receive, you know, some sort of training,” Sirk added.

While the homeless coalition and other organizations are coming up with plans, Tory Jones thinks about the future. “That shelter thing man, that’s just a place to lay my head,” he said.

