City has new recreation to operate

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Jamestown Community Center, the Sand Ridge Community Association, is no longer in charge for the first time in 23 years, the city voting to end its agreement.

“There was an opportunity for the commission to act earlier I think the citizens would have appreciated that a little bit more,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

In 1998, Sammie Sias signed the agreement with the city for the association to run Jamestown.

Sias became a commission but in 2019 he was accused by the former Jamestown manager of taking sales tax funds, along with other serious allegations.

Commissioner Alvin Mason called for the city to end the agreement at Jamestown but also for the city to end the agreements at the Johnson Rec Center and Eastview, that didn’t happen.

“I voted to bring Jamestown back in house, but you do not punish the whole system for one,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“If we’re concerned about the details or the record keeping process, we need to establish a good record keeping process,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioner did vote to establish new agreements with Johnson and Eastview to ensure greater financial accountability.

“Be more precise, more spelled out and more detailed,” said Commissioner Clarke.

“We’ll have a better split in terms of finances and we’re definitely going to have more accountability on the money and where it’s going,” said Commissioner Mason.

Commissioner Mason says the keys to Jamestown have been turned over to the Recreation and Parks Department.