AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- Monday night, the Aiken City Council will meet for a public hearing on the rezoning of part of Whiskey Road. The nearly 14 acres would be used for apartments for people 55 and over.

This will be the second development of it’s kind in Aiken. The developer plans to build a three story, 60 unit apartment complex on Whiskey Road near Stratford Drive.

Included in the plans are a common room with a kitchen, a fitness room, a business center and a laundry facility.

“There is a need for this sort of housing. It is something that, a lot of folks as they get older, the issues that come with home ownership, you know, yard work and maintenance and having to pay for some of those things, folks don’t want that kind of burden,” explained Stuart Bedenbaugh, Aiken City Manager.

The council approved the first reading with some conditions at the March meeting. One of those conditions is to preserve as many hardwood trees as possible.

“They look at trees, the size of them, the caliper, measurements. They take a caliper and measure the trunks and such,” Bedenbaugh said. “And if it’s of a certain size, you must do your best to try to preserve those. Because, again, trees provide a lot of benefits both practically and aesthetically,”

The proposal passed unanimously in both the planning commission and the first reading at the city council. Bedenbagh said he fully expects it pass tonight. If approved construction could begin in the next few months.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Aiken Municipal Building.