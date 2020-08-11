Cirque Italia is coming to the CSRA

SWAINSBORO, Ga (WJBF) – Cirque Italia is coming to Swainsboro beginning August 13th.

Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the C.D.C. and local municipalities. The group has made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:

We have restricted attendance to a fraction of our typical show attendance.

All employees are working to enforce the social distancing guidelines. In order to help facilitate this, we kindly ask that you purchase your tickets in advance (either via our website, call center, or in person at the ticket office), to assist our staff in accomplishing this in the most efficient way possible.

All employees and all attendees ages 3 and older are required to wear face masks inside the tent.

We have increased the number of hand sanitizers and hand washing stations in and around the tent.

Our crews are committed to keeping all areas as clean as possible and have been disinfecting all common areas prior to, during and after every show.

We also have masks available for purchase for any guests who arrive without one.

This year our clowns will act as pilot and co-pilot to take you on an incredible journey around the globe. Plan to make stops in more than 8 countries including Mexico, France, Japan, and more.

America’s first traveling Water Circus is constantly searching for new ways to provide once in a lifetime experiences to the American audience, and in addition to our ultra-modern water curtain that meticulously controls every drop of water, we are proud to bring you a selection of the best circus artists from around the globe.

Cirque Italia believes multi-culturalism is one of our strongest assets. Our show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Of course, these incredible artists are preparing to wow you with their astounding acts. Master jugglers, high wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, and even a wheel of death! Want to know more? You’ll have to come ‘fly’ with us on this magical adventure to discover exactly what we have in store.

Cirque Italia sets out to accomplish is to create high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, and all are welcome at our strictly animal-free show.

When: August 13th – 16th

Where: 324 Fairground Rd, Swainsboro, GA 30401

At: Swansboro Jaycees in the outdoor grounds Fairgrounds – Under the stunning white and blue tent!

· August 13 – Thursday: 7:30pm

· August 14 – Friday: 7:30pm

· August 15 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

· August 16 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Cost and Purchase Info: For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00-$50.00 depending on availability.

Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 9pm

You may also purchase tickets through our website or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.

