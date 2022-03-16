AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On March 19th, Chosen Church is holding a launch event for The Purpose Center.

It’s a 5,000-square-foot commercial building with the purpose of helping the community.

The Purpose Center will be used for mentor programs, music programs, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs for kids.

The building also has a music studio, podcast studio, kitchen, basketball courts, community garden, playroom and training room.

“The Purpose Center will be used to help families overcome their challenges and maximize their potential,” said Yannik Mckie, the lead pastor and purpose coach at Chosen Church. “We are looking forward to seeing the positive change that this center will help bring to the community.”

The launch event begins at 3:30 p.m. and will feature tours, live artists, free food, bounce houses, gift card giveaways and more.

“We wanted to have a fun event for the community to come and see what we are all about,” McKie said. “We are here to help people and have some fun in the process. We hope people will sign up to volunteer or to take advantage of the programs we offer.”

The Purpose Center is located at 1650 Olive Road, Augusta and if you’re an attendee you can register to be a mentor in the Men in Training Mentor program at the event.