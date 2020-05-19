Chuck E. Cheese’s sneaky pizza delivery

(CNN) – Chuck E. Cheese is delivering pizza during the coronavirus pandemic…well, kind of.

It is operating a restaurant under a different name — Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings.

Pasqually is the name of one of the Chuck E. Cheese characters.

A spokesperson told ‘Food and Wine’, Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant; but the spokesperson said the pizza is not the exact same as what you’d get at Chuck E. Cheese.

Pasqually’s has a thicker crust and more sauce.

The pizza is currently only available for delivery.