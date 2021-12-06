Christmas Fest headed to Aiken County

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — On Saturday, December 11, Heights Church in Beech Island will host an event that is family-friendly.

Christmas Fest will carnival rides, lunch, sledding, pictures with Santa, and more! It’s all free.

The church is located at 4631 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Beech Island.

Pastor Dr. Mark Canipe and event coordinator Courtney Freeman joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/heightschurch