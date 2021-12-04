Christmas events in CSRA on Saturday

The pandemic has led to limitations in manufacturing and transportation, as well as the mining and growing of materials commonly used in a wide array of products.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several events taking place in the CSRA to get you into the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 4.

APPLING:

Appling Christmas Festival – Downtown Appling will be held from Noon until 9 p.m. Organizers say there will be vendors, games, and a Christmas tree lighting.

BEECH ISLAND:

A live Nativity will be held at First Baptist Beech Island from 6 to 8 p.m. It will include animals, a firepit, marshmallows, and a light trail. The event is free. It’s from Friday to Sunday.

GRANITEVILLE:

The 2021 GVW Annual Christmas Parade starts at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Leavelle McCampbell Middle School located at 82 Canal Street, Graniteville. It will proceed through Graniteville on Highway 191 all the way to the traffic light at Highway 421 in Warrenville. If the parade is canceled for any reason, it will be held on December 18 at 3 p.m.

​A panel of judges will be awarding trophies to the following categories: The Best Religious Float, The Best Commercial Float, and The Best Non-Musical Group. Plaques will also be given in appreciation to our School Bands that participate. Santa Claus will also be there to deliver candy and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

​There is no entry fee if you wish to participate, but in order to secure your spot in the procession, you must contact the Parade Coordinator. You can reach the GVW Fire Department or Keith Glover to participate. Please email your name with contact information and the number of vehicles that will be in your group to kglover.gvw@gmail.com or granitevilleparade@gmail.com. If there are any questions, Glover can be contacted at (803) 439-6140.

​

Please report to the school by 1 p.m. and no later than 2:30 p.m. to line up for the parade. If you do not pre-register for the parade, organizers say you will not be guaranteed a spot in the line-up. The theme is Winter Wonderland In GVW.

Due to COVID 19, everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a mask. The parade will be canceled if orders come from the local government, the governor’s office, or the CDC.

There is no parking or admittance to the parking lot at the school for any vehicles not related to the parade. You’re also asked not to dress as Santa Claus since he’s already participating traditionally in the parade.

GROVETOWN:

Grovetown Christmas Parade and Festival – Parade is from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., followed by a festival in Liberty Park from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Roads will start to close around 9 a.m. The parade route starts at 10 a.m. on John Huffman Way at Augusta Tech. It will then turn right onto Horizon South Parkway until it reaches Wrightsboro Road. From there, the parade will turn right onto Wrightsboro Road, ending at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road at Robinson Avenue by the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 12 p.m.

Adams Lane and Trudeau Trail will also be closed to traffic so the parade can disperse and unload at Grovetown Middle School.

LINCOLNTON:

“The Path to Christmas” Living Nativity in Lincolnton will be held both Saturday and Sunday, December 5. The living nativity at the Lincolnton First Assembly of God at 328 May Avenue Lincolnton from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. Admission is free.

SARDIS:

There will be a community Christmas Tree light staring at 6 p.m. at the red light around the train.

Contact Cile 706-840-2518 or Rolene 706-551-1910 if you would like to make a monetary donation for hot chocolate and coffee or sing a Christmas carol.