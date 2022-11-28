AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Soon, people across the country will dig into their pockets to help local non-profits. It’s known as Giving Tuesday, and one local group committed to saving lives through addiction recovery hopes you’ll help them.

For the past four years, 143 Ministries has set up shop in the CSRA, helping men and women recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

“We particularly do that through the 12 Step Program paired with Jesus Christ,” said Missy Clark with 143 Ministries Special Projects.

The mission at Katherine’s Way and Immanuel House infuses living a Christ filled life towards sobriety through a 90 day program. Missy Clark, who co-authored one of the books in the tool kit men and women use during their journey, Redefining Recovery, told us there’s a need to expand.

“We’ve seen a number of parents in the community, really in the CSRA and in the southeast calling and asking what about my kids,” she explained.

Now, Cliff and Ana Nobles, the couple who leads the flock, is praying to expand services. Starting with an Immanuel House Boys Home for ages 12 to 17.

Clark added, “Now we’re having more parents call about their daughters as well. We need more intervention for those. That’s where our heart is geared toward right now.”

This Giving Tuesday, Clark and all of 143 Ministries hope people will give, big or small, and consider becoming a partner.

“Our first need would be to secure a location for both boys and girls as well. We are currently looking at properties,” she said.

And just like the adult sobriety program, the teens would embark upon a very similar journey.

Anyone who wants to donate to 143 Ministries can visit the website here.